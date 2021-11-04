Overview

Dr. Sidney Mandelbaum, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Mandelbaum works at Ophthalmology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chorioretinal Scars, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Astigmatism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.