Dr. Sidney Mandelbaum, MD
Overview
Dr. Sidney Mandelbaum, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Locations
Eastside Eye Surgeons178 E 71st St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 650-0400Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mandelbaum is an excellent, kind, thorough and thoughtful physician and surgeon. His staff are also very skilled, kind and efficient. I had an excellent experience and outcome with my first cataract surgery earlier this year, and I am anticipating a similarly positive experience with my second surgery, scheduled for later this month. I highly recommend Dr. Mandelbaum to anyone seeking an excellent, caring opthalmologist.
About Dr. Sidney Mandelbaum, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mandelbaum has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mandelbaum accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mandelbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Mandelbaum works at
Dr. Mandelbaum has seen patients for Chorioretinal Scars, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Astigmatism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mandelbaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Mandelbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mandelbaum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mandelbaum, there are benefits to both methods.