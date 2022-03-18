Overview

Dr. Sidney Kelt, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine.



Dr. Kelt works at Thorntree Psychiatric Associates in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.