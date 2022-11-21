Dr. Sidney Jacoby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacoby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sidney Jacoby, MD
Overview
Dr. Sidney Jacoby, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in King of Prussia, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Locations
Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center950 Pulaski Dr Ste 100, King of Prussia, PA 19406 Directions
Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center1 Crescent Dr Ste 100, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Directions
Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center420 W Linfield Trappe Rd Ste 1100, Limerick, PA 19468 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
From our first meeting, Dr. Jacoby clearly and carefully diagnosed both the problem and its cause. As a result of the surgery he performed, my arthritic pain is gone. Dr. Jacoby brings more than his gifted hands to ministering to his patients. He demonstrates a servant's heart that continues to earn my trust, confidence, and peace of mind. I strongly recommend without reservation that you seek his services.
About Dr. Sidney Jacoby, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jacoby has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacoby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacoby has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hands, De Quervain's Disease and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacoby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacoby. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacoby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacoby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacoby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.