Overview

Dr. Sidney Jacoby, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in King of Prussia, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Jacoby works at Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center in King of Prussia, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA and Limerick, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hands, De Quervain's Disease and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

