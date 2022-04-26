Overview

Dr. Sidney Hanish, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Alton, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jersey Community Hospital.



Dr. Hanish works at Hanish Eye Institute in Alton, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Senile Cataracts, Tear Duct Disorders and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.