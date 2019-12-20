Overview

Dr. Sidney Gicheru, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving, Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine and Medical City Las Colinas.



Dr. Gicheru works at Lasercare Eye Center in Irving, TX with other offices in Plano, TX and Southlake, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.