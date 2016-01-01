See All Emergency Medicine Doctors / Intensivists in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Sidney Fletcher, MD

Emergency Medicine
Accepting new patients
56 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sidney Fletcher, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Emergency Medicine. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Fletcher works at Presbyterian Medical Staff Services in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Presbyterian Medical Staff Services
    200 Hawthorne Ln, Charlotte, NC 28204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (980) 369-3499

About Dr. Sidney Fletcher, MD

  • Emergency Medicine
  • 56 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1730131350
Education & Certifications

  • Wake Forest University Baptist Med Center
  • Harvard Medical School
  • Emergency Medicine
Hospital Affiliations

  • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
  • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
  • Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
  • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sidney Fletcher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fletcher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Fletcher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Fletcher works at Presbyterian Medical Staff Services in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Fletcher’s profile.

Dr. Fletcher has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fletcher.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fletcher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fletcher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

