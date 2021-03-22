Dr. Sidney Eisig, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eisig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sidney Eisig, DDS
Overview
Dr. Sidney Eisig, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Eisig works at
Locations
-
1
ColumbiaDoctors Midtown51 W 51st St, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 326-8520
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eisig?
BEST ORAL SURGEON THERE IS!!! Dr. Eisig performed my double jaw surgery and it was a great success. I first met Dr. Eisig a few years ago for a consultation regarding my underbite. He was very kind and stood out as an extremely knowledgeable doctor. I went to see him a few times over the course of a year to prepare for my surgery. The surgery itself went smoothly and my underbite was completely fixed. Dr. Eisig and his team did an outstanding job and made the entire process stress-free and painless. He truly cares about his patients and I could not have asked for a better surgeon. Thank you Dr. Eisig!
About Dr. Sidney Eisig, DDS
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1710044904
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eisig has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eisig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eisig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eisig works at
Dr. Eisig has seen patients for Dentofacial Anomalies, Maxillary Hypoplasia and Facial Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eisig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Eisig speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Eisig. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eisig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eisig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eisig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.