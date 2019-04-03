Dr. Sidney Devins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Devins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sidney Devins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sidney Devins, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They completed their fellowship with Harvard Medical School
They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4061 Indian Creek Pkwy Ste 350, Overland Park, KS 66207 Directions (913) 258-7900
- 2 4801 College Blvd Ste 200, Leawood, KS 66211 Directions (816) 478-4200
-
3
Metro Pulmonary and Hospital Medicine PC290 Ne Tudor Rd, Lees Summit, MO 64086 Directions (816) 524-5522
-
4
Pediatric Eye Care P.A.4820 COLLEGE BLVD, Leawood, KS 66211 Directions (816) 478-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- Carroll County Memorial Hospital
- Menorah Medical Center
- Saint Luke's East Hospital
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
- Saint Luke's South Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MetLife
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
This is one of a kind! A great physician, a great listener, a great explainer and so courteous. One of the best physicians I have ever encountered. I am married to a physician and know when someone is Great!
About Dr. Sidney Devins, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1336110659
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- University Of Missouri, Kansas City
- Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Pulmonology
Dr. Devins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Devins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Devins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Devins has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Devins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Devins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Devins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Devins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Devins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.