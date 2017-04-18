Overview

Dr. Sidney Coupet, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs, Broward Health Medical Center and Broward Health North.



Dr. Coupet works at Champaign Dental Group in Fort Lauderdale, FL with other offices in Pompano Beach, FL and North Lauderdale, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.