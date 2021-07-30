Dr. Sidney Cassell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cassell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sidney Cassell, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sidney Cassell, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center and Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend.
Drs. Cassell & Boren PC132 E Broadway Ste 830, Eugene, OR 97401 Directions (541) 687-0816
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
- Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend
Dr.Cassell is really knowledgeable in his field, I have been being his patient for three years. Yes, he is not friendly, he is not like any other doctor will give me a big nice smile, but he is careful, experienced and professional. I asked him about lots of stuff on my RA, he always gave me a a detailed solution and explained thraughly to me why he is giving my this amount of medicine and give me some history of the disease and other questions. Every time, he uses a voice recorder to record our conversation and put that on his chart after we meet. After being his patient for 3 years, I have better understanding with my disease. I really appreciate that. I read other comments and complained about he is rude and disrespectful. Remember that he is my doctor and not my friend, I prefer he is knowledge rather than being friendly.
- Rheumatology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
