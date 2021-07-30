Overview

Dr. Sidney Cassell, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center and Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend.



Dr. Cassell works at Cassell & Boren Mds PC in Eugene, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Fibromyalgia and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.