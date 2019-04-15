See All Pediatric Neurologists in Wilmington, DE
Dr. Sidney Bean, MD

Pediatric Neurology
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sidney Bean, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware.

Dr. Bean works at Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nemours Ai Dupont Hospital for Children
    1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 651-5930
  2. 2
    700 W Lea Blvd Ste 202, Wilmington, DE 19802 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 428-4522

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Wada Test
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Wada Test
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing

Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 15, 2019
    My daughter saw Dr Bean from the time she was 18 months up until she was 11. She is now 21. Because of Dr. Bean treating her and getting her what she needed, she is now in her third year of college. I wouldn't hesitate to recommend him to anyone. He is an awesome Dr!
    — Apr 15, 2019
    About Dr. Sidney Bean, MD

    • Pediatric Neurology
    • 52 years of experience
    • English
    • 1124070404
    Education & Certifications

    • WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
    • Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology, Pediatric Neurology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sidney Bean, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bean is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bean has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bean works at Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, DE. View the full address on Dr. Bean’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bean. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bean.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bean, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bean appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

