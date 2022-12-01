Dr. Sidney Baucom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baucom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sidney Baucom, MD
Dr. Sidney Baucom, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital.
Intermountain Medical Center5121 S COTTONWOOD ST, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Directions (801) 314-2210MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- 2 5848 S Fashion Blvd Ste 100, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Directions (801) 314-4188
- Lone Peak Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Support staff were helpful and courteous. Dr. Baucom was professional and clearly explained the injury and my options for treatment. He handled my problem efficiently and was the high quality of Doctor that I have come to expect and appreciate at TOSH. Thank you, Sir!
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1629210372
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Baucom has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baucom accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baucom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baucom has seen patients for Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand Fracture , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baucom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Baucom. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baucom.
