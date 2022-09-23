Dr. Sidhartha Chandela, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chandela is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sidhartha Chandela, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sidhartha Chandela, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Penn State College of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital, Inova Mount Vernon Hospital and Stonesprings Hospital Center.
Locations
Alexandria Fairfax Neurology PC1500 N Beauregard St Ste 300, Alexandria, VA 22311 Directions (571) 472-4100Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Inova Neurosurgery-Gainesville7051 Heathcote Village Way Ste 230, Gainesville, VA 20155 Directions (703) 970-2670
Inova Medical Group Neurology II8081 Innovation Park Dr Ste 900, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (571) 472-4100
Inova Neurosurgery - Alexandria1800 N Beauregard St Ste 300, Alexandria, VA 22311 Directions (703) 970-2670Thursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
- Stonesprings Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chandela performed an aneurysm clipping via craniotomy on my 63 year old mother's wide-neck aneurysm in August. She was very nervous about this and Dr. Chandela and his staff (especially Madeline) were absolutely wonderful and very patient. He has such a delicate touch and the results of the surgery gave my mother the best chance for success in terms of recovery.
About Dr. Sidhartha Chandela, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1033340229
Education & Certifications
- Jefferson College of Neuroscience
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Penn State College of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chandela has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chandela accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chandela has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chandela has seen patients for Brain Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chandela on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Chandela. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chandela.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chandela, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chandela appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.