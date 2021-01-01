Dr. Shah has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sidharth Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sidharth Shah, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Nash General Hospital and Rex Hospital.
Dr. Shah works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Rex Pulmonary Specialists2800 Blue Ridge Rd Ste 201, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 784-1321
-
2
Nash Heart Center, A Service of Nash Hospitals2460 Curtis Ellis Dr, Rocky Mount, NC 27804 Directions (252) 962-8020
Hospital Affiliations
- Nash General Hospital
- Rex Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shah?
I cannot express my admiration and gratitude strongly enough. Dr Shah is incredibly knowledgeable and has taken great care of me over the past few years. It was because of his keeping so current in all areas of his field that four years ago he called me in to inform me of a new device that he felt could greatly reduce my risk of future stroke. Because he was so visionary and instantly linked this new breakthrough as having such potential benefit to me, that action taken by him a few years ago proved to be responsible for my surviving something a few weeks ago that otherwise would have been fatal. He’s a life-saver. A great physician and a truly nice person. So glad he’s my doctor.
About Dr. Sidharth Shah, MD
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1184840688
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / MAIN CAMPUS
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Heart Disease and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.