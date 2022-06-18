Overview

Dr. Sidharth Patel, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Anderson, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SHEFFIELD / SCHOOL OF CLINICAL DENTISTRY and is affiliated with AnMed Health Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Paradigm Medical Services in Anderson, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.