Dr. Anand accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sidharth Anand, MD
Overview
Dr. Sidharth Anand, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. Anand works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ucla2020 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 600, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 829-5471
- 2 1250 La Venta Dr Ste 200&, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Directions (805) 496-5153
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Anand?
Dr. Sidharth Anand is a great Oncologist at UCLA. He is very highly skilled, personable and listens. I highly recommend him. He works in more than one I location and I go to Westlake where the staff are very efficient and caring too.
About Dr. Sidharth Anand, MD
- Hematology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1336453810
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anand works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Anand. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anand.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.