Dr. Siddhartha Varma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Siddhartha Varma, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Matthews, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from King George Medical University and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center and Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Varma works at
Locations
Novant Health Neurology & Sleep - Matthews1401 Matthews Township Pkwy Ste 312, Matthews, NC 28105 Directions (330) 521-5528
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Siddhartha Varma, MD
- Neurology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- Male
- 1598920225
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia Medical Center
- Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
- King George Medical University
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
- Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Varma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Varma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Varma has seen patients for Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Varma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Varma speaks Hindi.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Varma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Varma.
