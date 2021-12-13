Overview

Dr. Siddhartha Rath, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in North Richland Hills, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington and Medical City North Hills.



Dr. Rath works at Dr. Siddhartha Rath in North Richland Hills, TX with other offices in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.