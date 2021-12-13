Dr. Siddhartha Rath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Siddhartha Rath, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Siddhartha Rath, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in North Richland Hills, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington and Medical City North Hills.
Locations
Siddhartha Rath MD PA4375 Booth Calloway Rd Ste 210, North Richland Hills, TX 76180 Directions (817) 678-5988
- 2 3125 Matlock Rd, Arlington, TX 76014 Directions (817) 466-7400
Roland E. Siegler MD P.A.3215 Omega Dr, Arlington, TX 76014 Directions (817) 466-7400
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Arlington
- Medical City North Hills
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. S. Rath SAVED my husband life. He was having upper and lower esophagus problems with a hernia on top of that. He was in the hospital for 2weeks. Dr. Chandra referred us to Dr. Rath and while my husband was in the hospital the 2 doctors w/ the house doctor ( Medical City NH) they worked on getting very well together (great communication) to get my husband back to a good status of health. Dr.Rath is VERY good and KNOWS what he is doing. He also took care of me when I had my hernia surgery's. I had 2 hernia's and that was many months ago and myself and my husband are doing AWESOME. Thanks you Dr. Rath for being our Surgeon. The Self Family
About Dr. Siddhartha Rath, MD
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1255541504
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rath has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rath accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rath has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rath on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rath. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rath.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.