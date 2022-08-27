Overview

Dr. Siddhartha Nadkarni, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Nadkarni works at Comprehensive Epilepsy Center in New York, NY with other offices in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Concussion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.