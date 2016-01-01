Dr. Siddhartha Kapnadak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kapnadak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Siddhartha Kapnadak, MD
Dr. Siddhartha Kapnadak, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Seattle, WA.
University of Washington Medical Center1959 Ne Pacific St, Seattle, WA 98195 DirectionsThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
UW Medicine Primary & Urgent Care at Issaquah1959 NE Pacific 3 Fl St Rm Sp-31, Seattle, WA 98195 Directions
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English, Spanish
- 1043415292
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kapnadak using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kapnadak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kapnadak has seen patients for Partial Lung Collapse and Cystic Fibrosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kapnadak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kapnadak speaks Spanish.
Dr. Kapnadak has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kapnadak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kapnadak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kapnadak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.