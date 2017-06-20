Overview

Dr. Siddhartha Ganguly, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Calcutta National Medical College, West Bengal University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and University Of Kansas Hospital.



Dr. Ganguly works at Houston Methodist Oncology Partners in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteosarcoma, Myeloma and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.