Dr. Siddhartha Acharya, MD
Overview
Dr. Siddhartha Acharya, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Webster, TX. They graduated from Baroda Medical College India and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland and HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake.
Locations
Cardiovascular Specialists of Texas250 Blossom St Ste 280, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (832) 281-7747
Cardiovascular Specialists of Texas6807 Emmett F Lowry Expy Ste 108, Texas City, TX 77591 Directions (409) 402-5726Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Texas Children's Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr. Acharya for over 15 years not only as a patient but referred most of my family members to him as well as friends. He is very caring and listens to you and takes his time explaining things to you if your not sure of what's going on. If you want a good Cardiologist then Dr. Acharya is the man!!
About Dr. Siddhartha Acharya, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1093722019
Education & Certifications
- New York Hospital Cornell University Medical Center
- Baroda Medical College India
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Acharya has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Acharya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Acharya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Acharya has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Acharya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Acharya speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Acharya. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Acharya.
