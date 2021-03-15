Overview

Dr. Siddharth Tambar, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago and AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago.



Dr. Tambar works at Chicago Arthritis and Regenerative Medicine in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.