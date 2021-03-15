Dr. Siddharth Tambar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tambar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Siddharth Tambar, MD
Dr. Siddharth Tambar, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago and AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago.
Chicago Arthritis and Regenerative Medicine618 W Fulton St, Chicago, IL 60661 Directions (773) 348-7171
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago
- AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago
Dr. Tambar injected PRP to my wife's aching jaw. She is in almost no pain now. Life changing!
About Dr. Siddharth Tambar, MD
- Rheumatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- Rheumatology
