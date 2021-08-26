Dr. Siddharth Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Siddharth Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Siddharth Patel, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite, Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Cherokee and Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
Atlanta Campus1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 851-8000
Northside Vascular Surgery - Johns Creek3890 Johns Creek Pkwy, Suwanee, GA 30024 Directions (770) 292-3490
Northside Hospital Forsyth1200 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (615) 484-5316
Northside Hospital Cherokee450 Northside Cherokee Blvd, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (770) 224-1000
Northside Vascular Surgery1505 Northside Blvd Ste 2400, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (770) 888-0188Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Patel is the most caring doctor I have ever met. He always takes his time no matter how large or small the concern is. I highly recommend Dr. Patel.
About Dr. Siddharth Patel, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1821001066
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hosps Emory University
- University of Rochester
- University of Tennessee College of Medicine, Chattanooga Campus
- Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
- Vanderbilt University
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
