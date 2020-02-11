See All Nephrologists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Siddharth Bhatt, MD

Nephrology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Siddharth Bhatt, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Baroda Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Beaches, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Bhatt works at Clinic For Kidney Diseases in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Clinic For Kidney Diseases
    Clinic For Kidney Diseases
2585 Herschel St, Jacksonville, FL 32204
(904) 590-9230
    Monday
    9:00am - 3:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 3:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 3:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 3:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
  • Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
  • Baptist Medical Center Beaches
  • Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
  • HCA Florida Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Proteinuria
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Renal Scan
Proteinuria
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Renal Scan

Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Electrolyte Disorders Chevron Icon
Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 11, 2020
    Loved it, he was very informative, professional and very atentive!
    — Feb 11, 2020
    About Dr. Siddharth Bhatt, MD

    • Nephrology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1881881258
    Education & Certifications

    Boston Medical Center|Boston University Medical Center
    Stony Brook University Hospital
    SUNY Stony Brook Hlth Scis Ctr
    Baroda Medical College
    R.P.T.P Science College
