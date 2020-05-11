Dr. Siddarth Rathi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rathi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Siddarth Rathi, MD
Dr. Siddarth Rathi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center, Lenox Hill Hospital, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and Woodhull Medical and Mental Health Center.
St. Petersburg6133 CENTRAL AVE, Saint Petersburg, FL 33710 Directions (727) 344-3008Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Woodhull Medical and Mental Health Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Rathi was extremely helpful during my recent telemedicine visit. He exhibited a professional and friendly demeanor and answered all my questions without attempting to hurry me.
About Dr. Siddarth Rathi, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1063770469
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Hosp
- New York University Medical Center Tisch Hospital
- Lenox Hill
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Rathi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rathi accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rathi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rathi speaks Hindi and Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Rathi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rathi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rathi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rathi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.