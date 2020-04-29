Dr. Sid Siahpush is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siahpush is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sid Siahpush
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sid Siahpush is a Psychiatry Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They graduated from BAABOL COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND HEALTH SERVICES and is affiliated with Marshfield Medical Center - Marshfield and Marshfield Medical Center - Weston.
Dr. Siahpush works at
Locations
-
1
The Evergreen Clinic12025 115th Ave NE Ste 200, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 821-1810Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Marshfield Medical Center - Marshfield
- Marshfield Medical Center - Weston
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Superb
About Dr. Sid Siahpush
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1104036631
Education & Certifications
- BAABOL COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND HEALTH SERVICES
- Psychiatry
Dr. Siahpush has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siahpush accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siahpush has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siahpush works at
Dr. Siahpush has seen patients for Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence), Marijuana Addiction and Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siahpush on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Siahpush. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siahpush.
