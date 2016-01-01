Dr. Sid Danesh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Danesh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sid Danesh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sid Danesh, MD is a dermatologist in Beverly Hills, CA. He currently practices at Danesh Dermatology Beverly Hills and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Danesh is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
-
1
Danesh Dermatology240 S La Cienega Blvd Ste 400, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 550-0666
-
2
Danesh Sid MD Office316 E Las Tunas Dr Ste 103, San Gabriel, CA 91776 Directions (626) 287-9949
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Sid Danesh, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Persian
- Male
- 1063447134
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Keck Hospital of USC
- San Gabriel Valley Medical Center
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Danesh?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Danesh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Danesh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Danesh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Danesh has seen patients for Hives, Contact Dermatitis and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Danesh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Danesh speaks Persian.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Danesh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Danesh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Danesh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Danesh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.