Dr. Sibin Zacharias, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sibin Zacharias, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mclaren Macomb and Mclaren Oakland.
Dr. Zacharias works at
Cardiovascular Center1500 E Medical Center Dr Spc 5368, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Directions (888) 287-1082
McLaren Oakland Cardiovascular Institute - Waterford5220 Highland Rd Ste 240, Waterford, MI 48327 Directions (248) 625-9099
McLaren Macomb Cardiovascular Institute1030 Harrington St Ste 101, Mount Clemens, MI 48043 Directions (586) 464-4010
McLaren Cardiovascular Institute - Waterford5210 Highland Rd Ste 200, Waterford, MI 48327 Directions (248) 625-9099
McLaren Oakland Cardiovascular Institute6507 Town Center Dr Ste A, Clarkston, MI 48346 Directions (248) 625-9099
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Macomb
- Mclaren Oakland
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
How was your appointment with Dr. Zacharias?
He rates a 10 out of 5 in my book! He was professional but still friendly as he explained my test results while addressing my concerns. He recognized my hearing loss speaking louder and slower but took as much time as was needed to answer all my questions. He made me feel he and his team has me in good hands. Maggie, the team's NP, is doing an above-expectations job coordinating my care.
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1750544268
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
