Overview

Dr. Siayareh Rambally, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Parkland Health And Hospital System.



Dr. Rambally works at Internal Medicine Subspecialties Clinic in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, Sickle Cell Disease and Maternal Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.