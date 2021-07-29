See All Psychiatrists in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Siavash Nael, MD

Psychiatry
4 (16)
Call for new patient details
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Siavash Nael, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Nael works at Neuropsychiatric Center in Oklahoma City, OK. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neuropsychiatric Center
    4720 S Western Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 634-5529

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 29, 2021
    Dr Nael has been my doctor for quite some time. He is a wonderful doctor. He cares about his patients and strives to help them get better. I trust him completely. His staff is kind and compassionate.
    Jul 29, 2021
    About Dr. Siavash Nael, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902809353
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nael has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nael has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nael works at Neuropsychiatric Center in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Nael’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Nael. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nael.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nael, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nael appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

