Dr. Siamak Rouzroch, MD

Geriatric Medicine
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Siamak Rouzroch, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They completed their residency with University of California at Los Angeles

Dr. Rouzroch works at Optum - Family Medicine in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  Office
    Office
    1703 Termino Ave, Long Beach, CA 90804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 592-2199

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lakewood Regional Medical Center
  • Los Alamitos Medical Center
  • Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
  • St. Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sinusitis
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Back Pain
Sinusitis
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Back Pain

Sinusitis
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Back Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Anemia
Arthritis
Asthma
Bronchitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 2
Diarrhea
Dyslipidemia
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fibromyalgia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Influenza (Flu)
Joint Pain
Lipid Disorders
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Overweight
Swine Flu
Upper Back Pain
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anxiety
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Autoimmune Diseases
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Benign Tumor
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cancer Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Constipation
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Goiter
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
High Cholesterol
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hypertension
Injuries
Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Myelopathy
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Overactive Bladder
Pain Management Through Physical Therapy
Pneumonia
Polyuria
Primary Fibromyalgia
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Symptomatic Menopause
Syncope
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Allstate
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Delaware
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Pennsylvania
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wisconsin
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Carecentrix Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
    • Elderplan
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
    • Health Net of California
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of California
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
    • Regence Blue Shield of Washington
    • Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 21, 2021
    I AWAYS HAVE GREAT VISIT WITH DR. ROUZROCH AND HIS STAFF. ACOUPLE OF WEEKS AGO I WOKE UP WITH A NAGGING PAIN IN MY BELLY AND CALLED FOR ADVICE. HE IMMEDIATELY TOLD ME TO GET TO THE ER AS IT COULD BE APPENDICITIS. WELL HE WAS 100% RIGHT AND HAD SURGERY THAT AFTERNOON. IT WAS THE LAST THING ON MY MIND TO HAVE DONE AT AGE 72, BUT IT SAVED MY LIFE. HE WILL ALWAYS RATE TOPS WITH ME !!!
    PATRICIA MORONEY — Jun 21, 2021
    About Dr. Siamak Rouzroch, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, German, Khmer, Lao, Persian, Spanish and Thai
    NPI Number
    • 1730271685
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of California at Los Angeles
    Internship
    • UCLA Westwood
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Hamburg
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Siamak Rouzroch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rouzroch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rouzroch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rouzroch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rouzroch works at Optum - Family Medicine in Long Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Rouzroch’s profile.

    Dr. Rouzroch speaks Arabic, German, Khmer, Lao, Persian, Spanish and Thai.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Rouzroch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rouzroch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rouzroch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rouzroch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

