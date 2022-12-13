Dr. Siamak Milanchi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milanchi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Siamak Milanchi, MD
Overview
Dr. Siamak Milanchi, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Milanchi works at
Locations
-
1
Irvine Colorectal Surgery16300 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 604, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 429-0268
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He told me actually what to expect with my surgery. His aftercare was explained and I always felt I was in good hands. I was so scared about having this surgery: I would have done it years ago if I had know Dr Milanchi.
About Dr. Siamak Milanchi, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1083829956
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
- La County King-Drew Medical Center
- Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Milanchi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Milanchi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Milanchi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Milanchi works at
Dr. Milanchi has seen patients for Anal Fissure and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Milanchi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Milanchi speaks Persian.
139 patients have reviewed Dr. Milanchi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milanchi.
