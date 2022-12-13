See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Irvine, CA
Dr. Siamak Milanchi, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Siamak Milanchi, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.5 (139)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Siamak Milanchi, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Milanchi works at Irvine Colorectal Surgery in Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal Fissure and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Irvine Colorectal Surgery
    16300 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 604, Irvine, CA 92618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 429-0268

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anal Fissure
Hemorrhoids
Anal Fistula
Anal Fissure
Hemorrhoids
Anal Fistula

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colonic Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Banding Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Non-Surgical Treatment of Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rectal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CalOptima
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • HealthCare Partners
    • Humana
    • Monarch Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 139 ratings
    Patient Ratings (139)
    5 Star
    (127)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Milanchi?

    Dec 13, 2022
    He told me actually what to expect with my surgery. His aftercare was explained and I always felt I was in good hands. I was so scared about having this surgery: I would have done it years ago if I had know Dr Milanchi.
    Leslie Francis — Dec 13, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Siamak Milanchi, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Siamak Milanchi, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Milanchi to family and friends

    Dr. Milanchi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Milanchi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Siamak Milanchi, MD.

    About Dr. Siamak Milanchi, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083829956
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Southern California
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • La County King-Drew Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Siamak Milanchi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milanchi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Milanchi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Milanchi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Milanchi works at Irvine Colorectal Surgery in Irvine, CA. View the full address on Dr. Milanchi’s profile.

    Dr. Milanchi has seen patients for Anal Fissure and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Milanchi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    139 patients have reviewed Dr. Milanchi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milanchi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Milanchi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Milanchi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Siamak Milanchi, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.