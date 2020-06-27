Overview

Dr. Siamak Marzban, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Pedro, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from School of Medicine Tehran University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Marzban works at Dr. Siamak Marzban in San Pedro, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.