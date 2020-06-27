See All Internal Medicine Doctors in San Pedro, CA
Dr. Siamak Marzban, MD

Internal Medicine
3 (11)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Siamak Marzban, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Pedro, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from School of Medicine Tehran University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Marzban works at Dr. Siamak Marzban in San Pedro, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Siamak Marzban
    Dr. Siamak Marzban
2403 S Moray Ave Ste 2B, San Pedro, CA 90732
(310) 832-2694

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro
  • Torrance Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Earwax Buildup
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  Abscess
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  Asthma
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Blood Pressure Management Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contusion Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  Cough
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  Insomnia
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  Migraine
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 27, 2020
    Very good to excellent treatment. Friendly, good listener, Dr. Marzban is a doctor I recommend with 5 stars!! He's one of the very best!
    — Jun 27, 2020
    About Dr. Siamak Marzban, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164447959
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • SUNY Hlth Sci Ctr
    Medical Education
    • School of Medicine Tehran University of Medical Sciences
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Siamak Marzban, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Marzban has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marzban has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Marzban works at Dr. Siamak Marzban in San Pedro, CA.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Marzban. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marzban, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marzban appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

