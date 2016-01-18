Overview

Dr. Siamak Etehad, MD is a Dermatologist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from National University Of Iran and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center and Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.



Dr. Etehad works at Optum - Family Medicine in Northridge, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores and Cellulitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.