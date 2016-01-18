Dr. Siamak Etehad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Etehad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Siamak Etehad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Siamak Etehad, MD is a Dermatologist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from National University Of Iran and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center and Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.
Dr. Etehad works at
Locations
-
1
Office17075 Devonshire St, Northridge, CA 91325 Directions (866) 592-2199
Hospital Affiliations
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
- Providence Holy Cross Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Etehad?
Doctor Etehad is very thorough, professional, and knowledgeable. He is very helpful in improving my health. Im so thankful to have him as my Doctor. Highly recommended
About Dr. Siamak Etehad, MD
- Dermatology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1184728479
Education & Certifications
- Kingsbrook Jewish Med Center
- National University Of Iran
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Etehad has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Etehad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Etehad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Etehad works at
Dr. Etehad has seen patients for Bedsores and Cellulitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Etehad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Etehad speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Etehad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Etehad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Etehad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Etehad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.