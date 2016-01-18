See All Dermatologists in Northridge, CA
Dr. Siamak Etehad, MD

Dermatology
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Siamak Etehad, MD is a Dermatologist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from National University Of Iran and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center and Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.

Dr. Etehad works at Optum - Family Medicine in Northridge, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores and Cellulitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    17075 Devonshire St, Northridge, CA 91325 (866) 592-2199

Hospital Affiliations
  • Northridge Hospital Medical Center
  • Providence Holy Cross Medical Center

Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stevens-Johnson Syndrome Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Jan 18, 2016
    Doctor Etehad is very thorough, professional, and knowledgeable. He is very helpful in improving my health. Im so thankful to have him as my Doctor. Highly recommended
    Rey Rivera in Chatsworth, CA — Jan 18, 2016
    About Dr. Siamak Etehad, MD

    Dermatology
    42 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1184728479
    Education & Certifications

    Kingsbrook Jewish Med Center
    National University Of Iran
    Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Siamak Etehad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Etehad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Etehad has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Etehad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Etehad works at Optum - Family Medicine in Northridge, CA. View the full address on Dr. Etehad’s profile.

    Dr. Etehad has seen patients for Bedsores and Cellulitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Etehad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Etehad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Etehad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Etehad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Etehad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

