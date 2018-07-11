Overview

Dr. Siamak Daneshmand, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC and Providence St. Jude Medical Center.



Dr. Daneshmand works at Keck Medicine Of USC in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Cancer, Urinary Incontinence and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.