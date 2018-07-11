See All Urologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Siamak Daneshmand, MD

Urology
4.2 (14)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Siamak Daneshmand, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC and Providence St. Jude Medical Center.

Dr. Daneshmand works at Keck Medicine Of USC in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Cancer, Urinary Incontinence and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Usc Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center
    1441 Eastlake Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90089
    Keck Medicine of USC
    1500 San Pablo St, Los Angeles, CA 90033
    1516 San Pablo St Ste 3500, Los Angeles, CA 90033

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Keck Hospital of USC
  • Providence St. Jude Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Exstrophy Repair Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Partial Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 11, 2018
    Dr. Daneshmand is a miracle worker. He removed cancer in my retroperitoneal lymph node that had been there for four years through a misdiagnose of my gyno oncologist. City of Hope would not operate on me as the cancer was tucked up between vena cava, liver and kidneys, yet Dr. Daneshmand did the surgery and was able to completely remove the cancer. I thank God for Dr. Daneshmand.
    Theresa Bovee in Dana Point, CA — Jul 11, 2018
    About Dr. Siamak Daneshmand, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    NPI Number
    • 1174546568
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Siamak Daneshmand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daneshmand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Daneshmand has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Daneshmand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Daneshmand works at Keck Medicine Of USC in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Daneshmand’s profile.

    Dr. Daneshmand has seen patients for Bladder Cancer, Urinary Incontinence and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Daneshmand on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Daneshmand. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daneshmand.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daneshmand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daneshmand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

