Dr. Siamak Barkhordarian, MD
Dr. Siamak Barkhordarian, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Royal College Of Surgeons In Ireland, National University Of Ireland, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center and Southern California Hospital At Hollywood.
Cedars-Sinai Office8631 W 3rd St Ste 540E, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 880-3933
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center
- Southern California Hospital At Hollywood
One in a million. Integrity! Truly cares about the patient before anything else. Patient first! Can't say enough good about this man who spent a long time to talk to, and convince my husband to give up smoking and have the body heal itself instead of insisting on surgery. Thank you. You are an amazing human being.
- 28 years of experience
- English, French and Persian
- Yale University School Med/Yale New Haven Hospital
- Temple University Hosp/temple University
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Royal College Of Surgeons In Ireland, National University Of Ireland, School Of Medicine
Dr. Barkhordarian speaks French and Persian.
