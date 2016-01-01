Dr. Si Pham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- FL
- Jacksonville
- Dr. Si Pham, MD
Dr. Si Pham, MD
Overview
Dr. Si Pham, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.
Dr. Pham works at
Locations
-
1
Jacksonville - Transplant4500 San Pablo Rd S Bldg 3-310, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 516-8274
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Partial Lung Collapse
- View other providers who treat Port Placements or Replacements
- View other providers who treat Aortic Valve Regurgitation
- View other providers who treat Atrial Fibrillation
- View other providers who treat Congenital Heart Defects
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Pericardial Disease
- View other providers who treat Pleural Effusion
- View other providers who treat Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Adult Congenital Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Amyloidosis
- View other providers who treat Anal and Rectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm of Heart
- View other providers who treat Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Ankle Disorders
- View other providers who treat Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Aortic Diseases
- View other providers who treat Aortic Dissection
- View other providers who treat Aortic Ectasia
- View other providers who treat Aortic Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Appendicitis
- View other providers who treat Arrhythmias
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Atrial Flutter
- View other providers who treat Atrial Septal Defect
- View other providers who treat Atrioventricular Canal Defect
- View other providers who treat Barrett's Esophagus
- View other providers who treat Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
- View other providers who treat Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Brugada Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Arrest
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Imaging
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Tamponade
- View other providers who treat Cardiomyopathy
- View other providers who treat Carotid Artery Disease
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Cholecystitis and Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Coarctation of the Aorta
- View other providers who treat Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
- View other providers who treat Complex Single Ventricle Transposition of the Great Arteries
- View other providers who treat Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Congenitally Corrected Transposition of the Great Arteries (CCTGA)
- View other providers who treat Congestive Heart Failure
- View other providers who treat Connective Tissue Disorders
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Dissection
- View other providers who treat Crohn's Disease
- View other providers who treat Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Double Outlet Right Ventricle
- View other providers who treat Ebstein's Anomaly
- View other providers who treat Eisenmenger's Complex
- View other providers who treat Endocarditis
- View other providers who treat Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Gastric Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Heart Valve Diseases
- View other providers who treat Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperparathyroidism
- View other providers who treat Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Ileus
- View other providers who treat Impella Device
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory Bowel Disease
- View other providers who treat Inguinal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Obstruction
- View other providers who treat Long QT Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Marfan Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Mediastinal Tumors
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Regurgitation
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Myocarditis
- View other providers who treat Patent Ductus Arteriosus
- View other providers who treat Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Dissection
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Atresia
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Disease
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Embolism
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Radio-Immunotherapy
- View other providers who treat Sarcoidosis
- View other providers who treat Secondary Malignancies
- View other providers who treat Septal Defect
- View other providers who treat Soft Tissue Sarcoma
- View other providers who treat Supraventricular Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Syncope
- View other providers who treat Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Tetralogy of Fallot
- View other providers who treat Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
- View other providers who treat Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Total Anomalous Pulmonary Venous (P-V) Connection
- View other providers who treat Transposition of Great Arteries
- View other providers who treat Tricuspid Valve Atresia
- View other providers who treat Tricuspid Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Truncus Arteriosus
- View other providers who treat Ulcerative Colitis
- View other providers who treat Vascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
- View other providers who treat Vascular Rings
- View other providers who treat Ventricular Fibrillation
- View other providers who treat Ventricular Septal Defect
- View other providers who treat Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pham?
About Dr. Si Pham, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- Male
- 1811953086
Education & Certifications
- University Health Center Pittsburgh
- University Health Center Pittsburgh
- University Health Center Pittsburgh
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Pham using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Pham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pham works at
Dr. Pham speaks Vietnamese.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Pham. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.