Dr. Si Pham, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Si Pham, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.

Dr. Pham works at Mayo Clinic Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jacksonville - Transplant
    4500 San Pablo Rd S Bldg 3-310, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 516-8274

Experience & Treatment Frequency

About Dr. Si Pham, MD

  Cardiothoracic Surgery
Years of Experience
  39 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  English, Vietnamese
Gender
  Male
NPI Number
  1811953086
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  University Health Center Pittsburgh
Residency
  University Health Center Pittsburgh
Internship
  University Health Center Pittsburgh
Medical Education
  UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
Board Certifications
  Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic in Florida

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Si Pham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Pham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Pham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Pham works at Mayo Clinic Florida in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Pham’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Pham. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pham.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.