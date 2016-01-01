Overview

Dr. Shyvonne Gray, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Southwest Medical Center and Jacobi Medical Center.



Dr. Gray works at Integrated Psychiatry, Edmond, OK in Edmond, OK with other offices in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.