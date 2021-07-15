See All Ophthalmologists in Lawndale, CA
Dr. Shyun Jeng, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Shyun Jeng, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Shyun Jeng, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lawndale, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / NATIONAL TAIWAN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Conjunctival Hemorrhage and Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Ophthalmology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Carol Davis, MD
Dr. Carol Davis, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Matthew Hecht, MD
Dr. Matthew Hecht, MD
6 (8)
View Profile
Dr. Michael Kapamajian, MD
Dr. Michael Kapamajian, MD
10 (182)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    4161 Redondo Beach Blvd Ste 300, Lawndale, CA 90260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 792-9229
  2. 2
    207 S Santa Anita St Ste 368, San Gabriel, CA 91776 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 457-1280
  3. 3
    Advanced Diagnostic & Surgical
    1668 S Garfield Ave Ste 100, Alhambra, CA 91801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 308-9000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Torrance Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Glaucoma
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Glaucoma
Blind Hypotensive Eye

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Scleral Reinforcement Surgery Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Jeng?

    Jul 15, 2021
    Dr. Jeng is for patient not for money. She is very knowledgeable, thorough, professional, and caring. She keeps her schedule on time. Her assistants are really helpful and use at least five different equipments check patient and provide information to Dr. Jeng. This is a great office.
    Karin C — Jul 15, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Shyun Jeng, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Shyun Jeng, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Jeng to family and friends

    Dr. Jeng's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Jeng

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Shyun Jeng, MD.

    About Dr. Shyun Jeng, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese, Mandarin and Minnan
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154375566
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / NATIONAL TAIWAN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shyun Jeng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jeng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jeng has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jeng accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Jeng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jeng has seen patients for Conjunctival Hemorrhage and Glaucoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jeng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Jeng speaks Chinese, Mandarin and Minnan.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Jeng. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jeng.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jeng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jeng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Shyun Jeng, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.