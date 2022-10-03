Dr. Shyronda Pleasant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pleasant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shyronda Pleasant, MD
Overview
Dr. Shyronda Pleasant, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Conyers, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Piedmont Eastside Medical Center, Piedmont Rockdale Hospital and Wellstar Cobb Hospital.
Dr. Pleasant works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pleasant Peds Care Of Conyers1298 Wellbrook Cir NE, Conyers, GA 30012 Directions (770) 648-6620Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Piedmont Eastside Medical Center
- Piedmont Rockdale Hospital
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pleasant?
This has been my child's doctor since day one from insured to self pay back to insured. I try to be proactive, but when my kid is sick I am always reactive. I ask many questions because I simply do not know the answer to them, and they have been okay with this.Thus far it has been a blessing to be at Pleasant Peds it is clean, safe, assuring.
About Dr. Shyronda Pleasant, MD
- Pediatrics
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1205841046
Education & Certifications
- University of Nebraska Med Ctr
- University of Nebraska Medical Center
- Creighton University School of Medicine
- Clark Atlanta University
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pleasant has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pleasant accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pleasant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pleasant works at
Dr. Pleasant speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Pleasant. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pleasant.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pleasant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pleasant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.