Dr. Shyrelle Gardner, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shyrelle Gardner, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Chestnut Hill Hospital and Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.

Dr. Gardner works at Gardner Medical Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Gardner Medical Associates
    333 W MOUNT PLEASANT AVE, Philadelphia, PA 19119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 247-3300
    Ved P. Gupta M.d. P.c.
    2137 Welsh Rd Ste 2E, Philadelphia, PA 19115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 698-1995

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chestnut Hill Hospital
  • Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Overweight
Gastroparesis
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 25, 2018
    I have been a patient of Dr. Gardner for over 20 years and it has been a pleasure. Dr. Gardner takes time with her patients and always shows compassion. Dr. Gardner cares about her patients and that means a lot. Will continue to stay with Dr. Gardner because I trust her.
    Phila. Pa — Jan 25, 2018
    About Dr. Shyrelle Gardner, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710948609
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

