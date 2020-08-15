Overview

Dr. Shyla Swamy, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.



Dr. Swamy works at Huntington Health Physicians in Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.