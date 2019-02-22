Dr. Shyla Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shyla Reddy, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Ambedkar Med Coll Hosp and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Forsyth and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.
Dr. Reddy works at
Locations
Alpha Family Medicine480 N Main St Ste 202, Alpharetta, GA 30009 Directions (678) 619-1974
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
- Wellstar North Fulton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Reddy?
Our family has been going to DR.Reddy for more than 3 years. She is the best doctor and we are very happy. She involves us in taking dicisions and explains the procedures very clearly. Her bed side manners is excellent. She is down to earth and have so much patience. Even if we have a question she responds over the phone immediately and ckarifies.
About Dr. Shyla Reddy, MD
- Family Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu
- 1295774305
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- University Of So Al Hosps
- Carilion Health System
- Ambedkar Med Coll Hosp
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy works at
Dr. Reddy speaks Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.