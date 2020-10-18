Dr. Kodi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shyla Kodi, MD
Overview
Dr. Shyla Kodi, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Cortlandt Manor, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Westchester Medical Center.
Locations
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley - Neurosurgery & Neurology1985 Crompond Rd, Cortlandt Manor, NY 10567 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Westchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr . Kodi very is a great listener , very trusting and understands my needs. Without her understanding and beliefs about my daily chronic issues I will never have to enjoy the best quality of life. No words can describe how thankful I am .
About Dr. Shyla Kodi, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Epilepsy
