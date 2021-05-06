Overview

Dr. Shyamala Kumar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY.



Dr. Kumar works at Satinder S. Purewal M.d. LLC in Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.