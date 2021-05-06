Dr. Shyamala Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shyamala Kumar, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Shyamala Kumar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY.
Satinder S. Purewal M.d. LLC6677 W Thunderbird Rd, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (602) 843-3811
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
I am sorry to see so many unhappy people. I have had only great experiences with the staff and Dr. Kumar! They have been extremely helpful in taking care of making sure my insurance will accept my Aimovig! And in the event that I am unable to get my Aimovig from pharmacy, usually do to insurance not this office, I can make an appointment to get my monthly does so as to continue benefitting from the newest medication for my chronic migraines. Dr. Kumar and staff, in my humble opinion, truly care about the patients! We must remember our doctors and their staff are all human beings too! I am not their only patient, for the most part though I feel like I am, that's the best part of the care they provide.
- Neurology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1457314841
- SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
- Neurology
Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kumar accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kumar has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.
