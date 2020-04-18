Overview

Dr. Shyamal Sarkar, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from North Bengal Med Coll and is affiliated with Hardin Medical Center, Henderson County Community Hospital and West Tennessee Healthcare North Hospital.



Dr. Sarkar works at Advanced Kidney Specialist PC in Jackson, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Renal Hyperparathyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.