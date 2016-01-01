Dr. Satyan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shyama Satyan, MD
Overview
Dr. Shyama Satyan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Sherman, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney and Texoma Medical Center.
Dr. Satyan works at
Locations
Texas Institute for Neurological Disorders - Sherman (Main Office)321 N Highland Ave Ste 200, Sherman, TX 75092 Directions (903) 893-5141Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
- Texoma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Shyama Satyan, MD
- Neurology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Neurology
