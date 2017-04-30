Dr. Vyas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shyam Vyas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shyam Vyas, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Nacogdoches, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Vyas works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Moonrise Mental Health Pllc3516 NE Stallings Dr, Nacogdoches, TX 75965 Directions (936) 715-9911
-
2
Nacogdoches Medical Center4920 NE Stallings Dr, Nacogdoches, TX 75965 Directions (936) 715-9911
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vyas?
Excellent, professional, understanding, and very informative. Helped me make great changes in my life.
About Dr. Shyam Vyas, MD
- Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1992850184
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vyas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vyas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vyas works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Vyas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vyas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vyas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vyas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.