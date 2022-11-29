Overview

Dr. Shyam Vekaria, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from McGraw Medical Center of NorthWestern University and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Long Island Jewish Valley Stream, Mount Sinai South Nassau, Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Piedmont Hospital.



Dr. Vekaria works at Piedmont Orthopedics OrthoAtlanta in Lawrenceville, GA with other offices in Johns Creek, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.